Woman, 25, rushed to hospital after crash
A CAR has crashed and rolled over and is now blocking a road north of Byron Bay this morning.
Around 8am today a car crashed on Coolamon Scenic Dr, Mullumbimby and a woman has been transported to Byron Bay Hospital.
An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they have one road crew on scene at the incident between Montecollum and Mullumbimby.
"One person, a woman aged 25, has some bleeding around the forehead but she is conscious and breathing,” he said.
"The single vehicle crash car was a roll-over.”
He said police and NSW Fire & Rescue crews are also on scene.
More to come.