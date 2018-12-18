Woman, 25, rushed to hospital after crash

CAR CRASH: Ambulance NSW have transported at 25-year-old woman to Byron Bay Hospital after a car crash near Mullumbimby.

A CAR has crashed and rolled over and is now blocking a road north of Byron Bay this morning.

Around 8am today a car crashed on Coolamon Scenic Dr, Mullumbimby and a woman has been transported to Byron Bay Hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they have one road crew on scene at the incident between Montecollum and Mullumbimby.

"One person, a woman aged 25, has some bleeding around the forehead but she is conscious and breathing,” he said.

"The single vehicle crash car was a roll-over.”

He said police and NSW Fire & Rescue crews are also on scene.

More to come.