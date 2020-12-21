Woman, 23, busted four times over the limit at 3am

Police are targeting drink drivers over the holiday period.

A 23-year-old woman had her driver's licence confiscated and cancelled after she was caught driving while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

About 3am on Saturday, police stopped a silver Holden hatch on Woodford Lane, Ewingsdale for a random breath test.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said the Eungella woman returned a positive result, so she was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a further breath analysis.

"The driver was subject to a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.207 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath," he said.

"Her driver's license was confiscated and suspended."

The woman will face court for high range drink driving on January 25.

Det Chief Insp Kehoe said another high range drink driver was caught about 1am on Sunday.

Police were called to single vehicle crash on Paterson St, Byron Bay and the 54-year-old male driver from Byron Bay provided a breath test which was positive.

At the police station, a he returned a reading of 0.203.

His licence was confiscated and suspended and he will face court on January 25.

"Police will be out in force over the holiday period and stationary and mobile random breath testing will be conducted across the district," Det Chief Insp Kehoe said.

"The message from police is, if you are going to drink, don't drive, and have a Plan B."