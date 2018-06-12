Woman, 18, in alleged shoplifting spree

A BALLINA teen has been charged after an alleged shoplifting spree across six different stores on the weekend.

The 18-year-old was allegedly in a Ballina Central shop at 12.30pm on Saturday where she stole 12 items before leaving.

She left the store but was recorded by staff.

At 1pm on Sunday she returned to the same store, and police were called and placed her under arrest.

She was found to be in possession of two handbags, and inside the handbags were 13 items police will allege were recently stolen.

The 18 year old was taken to Ballina Police station.

A short time later police attended her home and seized items that had allegedly been stolen from six different Ballina retail stores one June 9 and June 10.

She was charged with three counts of stealing and one count of receiving stolen property.

Polie initially refused the woman bail but she was granted conditional bail by the court.

She will face Ballina Local Court this week.