Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was charged after being caught drink driving twice in three days.
A woman was charged after being caught drink driving twice in three days. File
Crime

Woman 10 times over legal limit abuses police

1st May 2018 10:29 AM

A WOMAN has been charged after being caught drink driving, 10 times over the legal limit.

Police allege they stopped a blue sedan on Bangalow road, Bexhill at 6.05pm on Thursday.

The driver, a 40 year old Lismore woman, denied drinking alcohol and abused police, but produced a positive sample for alcohol.

At Lismore police station the 40 year old provided a breath analysis placing her in the high range. Her license was suspended and she was issued with court notice for drink driving.

Police also allege on 4.13pm on Saturday they were advised that the same vehicle was being driven by an intoxicated driver.

Police attended an East Lismore address where they saw the now damaged car.

They spoke to the 40 year old Lismore woman who gave a fake name, was abusive and intoxicated.

She was placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station.

There she gave a breath reading that was more than 10 times over the legal limit for a suspended driver.

She was charged with high range drink driving, stating a false name and driving whilst suspended. Her car keys were also seized.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court in May.

drink driving lismore northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ashes removed from cemetery after car hits wall

    Ashes removed from cemetery after car hits wall

    News THE council has apologised for the situation, which forced staff to remove multiple ashes and plaques from the cemetery.

    • 1st May 2018 1:18 PM
    Have you seen this woman?

    Have you seen this woman?

    Crime Woman wanted over outstanding warrants

    • 1st May 2018 12:24 PM
    Neighbour's desperate attempt to save fire victim

    premium_icon Neighbour's desperate attempt to save fire victim

    News "Windows were popping out, we were trying to get people away"

    Controversial writer brings book on depression

    Controversial writer brings book on depression

    Whats On Johann Hari brings his new book Lost Connections

    Local Partners