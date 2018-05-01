Woman 10 times over legal limit abuses police

A woman was charged after being caught drink driving twice in three days.

A woman was charged after being caught drink driving twice in three days. File

A WOMAN has been charged after being caught drink driving, 10 times over the legal limit.

Police allege they stopped a blue sedan on Bangalow road, Bexhill at 6.05pm on Thursday.

The driver, a 40 year old Lismore woman, denied drinking alcohol and abused police, but produced a positive sample for alcohol.

At Lismore police station the 40 year old provided a breath analysis placing her in the high range. Her license was suspended and she was issued with court notice for drink driving.

Police also allege on 4.13pm on Saturday they were advised that the same vehicle was being driven by an intoxicated driver.

Police attended an East Lismore address where they saw the now damaged car.

They spoke to the 40 year old Lismore woman who gave a fake name, was abusive and intoxicated.

She was placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station.

There she gave a breath reading that was more than 10 times over the legal limit for a suspended driver.

She was charged with high range drink driving, stating a false name and driving whilst suspended. Her car keys were also seized.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court in May.