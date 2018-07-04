Wollumbin puts the boot into Trinity and sends them out

NEAR MISS: The Trinity Catholic College under-15 girls team who competed in the Bill Turner Cup competition.

NEAR MISS: The Trinity Catholic College under-15 girls team who competed in the Bill Turner Cup competition. Greg Danvers

LISMORE'S Trinity Catholic College has been bundled out of the Bill Turner Trophy round of 32.

That came when Wollumbin High, Murwillumbah scored an extra time Golden Goal at the Southern Cross University Football Facility.

Summer Stone netted with a right-foot volley three minutes into extra time to send Wollumbin into the round of 16 against Bellingen High School.

Stone had scored in the 21st minute for the visitors with Grace Parsons equalising one minute before the break.

Trinity's goalkeeper Sammy Hughes saved a Stone penalty in the fifth minute.

Wollumbin will host Bellingen at the start of the Third Term where a win will see one of the teams progress to the quarter finals.

Round of 32: Wollumbin High School 2 (Summer Stone 21minute, 63minute golden goal) beat Trinity Catholic College 1 (Grace Parsons).