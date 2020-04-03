Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cop charged after ‘child porn’ raid

by Nick Hansen
3rd Apr 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Wollongong police officer has been charged with allegedly having child abuse material on a personal device.

The Police Standards Command raided the home of the officer in Horsley, southwest of Wollongong, at 8.15am Tuesday.

"They seized a number of electronic and storage devices, which will undergo forensic examination," police said in a media statement.

It is understood the material was allegedly found on a "personal device" not related to his work in the southern region of NSW Police, which stretches from just south of Sydney to the Victorian border.

He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged with one count of access and possess child abuse material.

Police granted the officer conditional bail and he is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on June 16.
Police said the officer's employment status was being reviewed by his superiors.

Originally published as Wollongong cop charged after 'child porn' raid

child abuse material child porn police raid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted carjacker behind bars, ordered to pay police

        premium_icon Convicted carjacker behind bars, ordered to pay police

        News A MAN who carjacked a visitor to Byron Bay in January will spend two years behind bars.

        'Looking very closely’: ACCC warns petrol retailers

        premium_icon 'Looking very closely’: ACCC warns petrol retailers

        News Fuel prices on the Northern Rivers are still sky-high

        How 250 talented athletes are staying motivated

        premium_icon How 250 talented athletes are staying motivated

        Sport Promising athletes swap the sporting field for a keyboard

        New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

        premium_icon New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

        News $250,000 facility would include a 35m-high monopole