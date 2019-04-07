Menu
Wollongbar-Alstonville flanker Hamish Mould attempts to sneak through against Lismore in FNC rugby union on Saturday. Vicki Kerry
Sport

Wollongbar rolls on while Trojans look to youth

Mitchell Craig
by
7th Apr 2019 5:57 PM
LENNOX Head has started the season with a second straight win in Far North Coast rugby union, accounting for Bangalow 29-3 at Lofts Oval, Brunswick Heads.

Late tries to fullback Sam Fitzgerald and halfback Abe Goldsmith saw the scoreline blow out after the Trojans took a 19-3 lead early in the second half.

It is their second bonus point win after conceding only two tries against the run of play in a 41-12 win over Casino in the first round.

The Trojans are a young team with five-eighth Billy Goldsmith and centre Marty McNamara causing plenty of damage on Saturday.

They have a new front row and will look to the experience of second-rower Harry Bungate and No8 Hayden Blair to lead them in the bigger games.

Meanwhile, Wollongbar-Alstonville winger James Vidler finished with a hat-trick in a 59-5 win over Lismore City at Lismore Rugby Park.

The defending premiers were made to work early and the City defence held strong in the first half as the Pioneers took a 19-5 lead into the break.

Elsewhere, Ballina bounced back from a first-round loss with a 50-7 win over Southern Cross University at Quays Reserve, Ballina.

They put the foot down in the second half, leading 17-0, with wingers Tupou Lolohea and Luke Simpson crossing for two tries each.

Casuarina proved too strong for Casino when they pushed away for a 36-24 win over the Bulls at Albert Park, Casino.

They look a better side this season and should be able to push some of the top teams.

Grafton picked up its first win since returning from the Mid North Coast competition with a convincing 43-8 win over Byron Bay at Grafton.

The Redmen should also be in the finals mix, coming off a minor premiership and preliminary final appearance last year.

FAR NORTH COAST RUGBY UNION SCOREBOARD

Lennox Head 29 (Billy Goldsmith, Callum Jones, Sam Fitzgerald, Jacob Carter, Abe Goldsmith tries; Martin McNamara 2 conversions) d Bangalow 3 (Jack Bensley penalty goal). Half-time: 12-3.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 59 (James Vidler 3, Bill Johnston, Louis Hollman, Lloyd Morgan, Hamish Mould Josh Damen, Vincent Chee tries; Sam Kerry 7 conversions) d Lismore 5 (Sam Nilon try). Half-time: 19-5.

Ballina 50 (Tupou Lolohea 2, Luke Simpson 2, Anthony Lolohea, Tom Watson, Siosiua Koloto, Callan Vanderstok tries; Terry Ferguson 3, Nick Brydon 2 conversions) d Southern Cross University 7 (Trevor Bolt try; Will Hawkins conversion). Half-time: 17-0.

Casuarina Beach 36 (Richard White 2, Mitch Planten, Vitori Buatava, Winiata Barrett, Seb Lamilla tries; Kai George, Michael Coates, Seb Lamilla conversions) d Casino 24 (Harrison Cusack 2, Carl Tahatu tries; Harrison Cusack 3 conversions, penalty goal). Half-time: Casuarina 22-17.

Grafton 43 (Zac Mason-Gale 2, Luke Worthing 2, Kyle Hancock, Jack Anderson, Dwayne Duke tries; Luke Worthing 3 Kyle Hancock conversions) d Byron Bay 8 (Owain Roberts try; Peter Gillespie penalty goal). Half-time: 10-5.

Pointsore: Wollongbar 10, Lennox Head 10, Casuarina 9, Ballina 5, Grafton 5, Byron Bay 4, Bangalow 4, SCU 1, Lismore 0, Casino 0.

Reserve grade: Mullumbimby 47 d Lennox Head 10, Wollongbar 40 d Lismore 15, Casuarina 30 d Casino 0, Ballina 30 d SCU 0.

Women's sevens: Grafton 32 d Byron Bay 10, Casino 30 d Casuarina Beach 0, Ballina 41 d SCU 5, Yamba 66 d Evans River 0.

President's Cup: Iluka 69 d Grafton 21, Yamba 24 d Evans River 19, Ballina 27 d Kyogle 19.

Draw for Round 3 on Saturday:

First and reserve grades: Byron Bay v Casino, Casuarina Beach v Bangalow (and Mullumbimby), Wollongbar-Alstonville v Grafton, Ballina v Lismore, SCU v Lennox Head.

Women's sevens: Byron Bay v Casino, SCU v Evans River, Wollongbar v Grafton, Casuarina v Yamba.

President's Cup: Iluka v Grafton, Kyogle v Evans River, Tenterfield v Yamba.

