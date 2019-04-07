Wollongbar rolls on while Trojans look to youth

Wollongbar-Alstonville flanker Hamish Mould attempts to sneak through against Lismore in FNC rugby union on Saturday.

Wollongbar-Alstonville flanker Hamish Mould attempts to sneak through against Lismore in FNC rugby union on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

LENNOX Head has started the season with a second straight win in Far North Coast rugby union, accounting for Bangalow 29-3 at Lofts Oval, Brunswick Heads.

Late tries to fullback Sam Fitzgerald and halfback Abe Goldsmith saw the scoreline blow out after the Trojans took a 19-3 lead early in the second half.

It is their second bonus point win after conceding only two tries against the run of play in a 41-12 win over Casino in the first round.

The Trojans are a young team with five-eighth Billy Goldsmith and centre Marty McNamara causing plenty of damage on Saturday.

They have a new front row and will look to the experience of second-rower Harry Bungate and No8 Hayden Blair to lead them in the bigger games.

Meanwhile, Wollongbar-Alstonville winger James Vidler finished with a hat-trick in a 59-5 win over Lismore City at Lismore Rugby Park.

The defending premiers were made to work early and the City defence held strong in the first half as the Pioneers took a 19-5 lead into the break.

Elsewhere, Ballina bounced back from a first-round loss with a 50-7 win over Southern Cross University at Quays Reserve, Ballina.

They put the foot down in the second half, leading 17-0, with wingers Tupou Lolohea and Luke Simpson crossing for two tries each.

Casuarina proved too strong for Casino when they pushed away for a 36-24 win over the Bulls at Albert Park, Casino.

They look a better side this season and should be able to push some of the top teams.

Grafton picked up its first win since returning from the Mid North Coast competition with a convincing 43-8 win over Byron Bay at Grafton.

The Redmen should also be in the finals mix, coming off a minor premiership and preliminary final appearance last year.

FAR NORTH COAST RUGBY UNION SCOREBOARD

Lennox Head 29 (Billy Goldsmith, Callum Jones, Sam Fitzgerald, Jacob Carter, Abe Goldsmith tries; Martin McNamara 2 conversions) d Bangalow 3 (Jack Bensley penalty goal). Half-time: 12-3.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 59 (James Vidler 3, Bill Johnston, Louis Hollman, Lloyd Morgan, Hamish Mould Josh Damen, Vincent Chee tries; Sam Kerry 7 conversions) d Lismore 5 (Sam Nilon try). Half-time: 19-5.

Ballina 50 (Tupou Lolohea 2, Luke Simpson 2, Anthony Lolohea, Tom Watson, Siosiua Koloto, Callan Vanderstok tries; Terry Ferguson 3, Nick Brydon 2 conversions) d Southern Cross University 7 (Trevor Bolt try; Will Hawkins conversion). Half-time: 17-0.

Casuarina Beach 36 (Richard White 2, Mitch Planten, Vitori Buatava, Winiata Barrett, Seb Lamilla tries; Kai George, Michael Coates, Seb Lamilla conversions) d Casino 24 (Harrison Cusack 2, Carl Tahatu tries; Harrison Cusack 3 conversions, penalty goal). Half-time: Casuarina 22-17.

Grafton 43 (Zac Mason-Gale 2, Luke Worthing 2, Kyle Hancock, Jack Anderson, Dwayne Duke tries; Luke Worthing 3 Kyle Hancock conversions) d Byron Bay 8 (Owain Roberts try; Peter Gillespie penalty goal). Half-time: 10-5.

Pointsore: Wollongbar 10, Lennox Head 10, Casuarina 9, Ballina 5, Grafton 5, Byron Bay 4, Bangalow 4, SCU 1, Lismore 0, Casino 0.

Reserve grade: Mullumbimby 47 d Lennox Head 10, Wollongbar 40 d Lismore 15, Casuarina 30 d Casino 0, Ballina 30 d SCU 0.

Women's sevens: Grafton 32 d Byron Bay 10, Casino 30 d Casuarina Beach 0, Ballina 41 d SCU 5, Yamba 66 d Evans River 0.

President's Cup: Iluka 69 d Grafton 21, Yamba 24 d Evans River 19, Ballina 27 d Kyogle 19.

Draw for Round 3 on Saturday:

First and reserve grades: Byron Bay v Casino, Casuarina Beach v Bangalow (and Mullumbimby), Wollongbar-Alstonville v Grafton, Ballina v Lismore, SCU v Lennox Head.

Women's sevens: Byron Bay v Casino, SCU v Evans River, Wollongbar v Grafton, Casuarina v Yamba.

President's Cup: Iluka v Grafton, Kyogle v Evans River, Tenterfield v Yamba.