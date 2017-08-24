Wollongbar general store's doors to close today

Curtis and Jenny Conlan (left) at the Wollongbar BP General Store, with daughters Courtney and Kristie. The business will likely close today.

THE BP General Store in Wollongbar is prepared to have it's last day of trading today after their request for a lease was not granted.

The family-owned business on Bruxner Hwy and Linendale Rd has been clearing stock at marked down prices the past few months in preparation.

Store owner Jennifer Conlan said it was sad news to them that they had to leave, as they had been trying to get a lease off the landlord since early March when they found out BP were pulling out.

"We've just got nowhere and we've been kept in the dark until we started to get the new people's mail coming here...we haven't been told someone else is moving in the shop,” Ms Conlon said.

Their lease - which ends on August 30 - was with BP who was leasing through the landlord.

"We haven't got anything out of the landlord, they've told us nothing.

"We've offered a fair few things but everything has been rejected. They've never come back with a counter offer to tell us what they wanted.

She said the announcement of the much-loved shop's closure has sparked an outpouring of support from loyal customers.

"We've had such support from our locals and our regulars, it's been lovely.”

Alcohol and petrol prices were slashed to get it out the door quicker, and there is a bit of cheap unleaded petrol and alcohol left, so get in quick as the doors "should be shut sometime today”.