Wollongbar BP owners still in the dark about their fate

Owner of the Wollongbar BP General Store Jenny Conlan (right) with daughters Courtney and Kristie. The business will close at the end of next month.

THE family who owns the Wollongbar BP General Store say they are still completely in the dark about the fate of their business.

The much-loved shop announced it was preparing to close on Monday after its BP fuel lease was not renewed, sparking an outpouring of support from loyal customers.

Jenny Conlan, one half of husband and wife team who worked seven days a week to make the shop a local favourite, is yet to be formally advised of the move.

The only indication something was amiss was when BP failed to renew a third five-year term of their 15 year lease.

With the lease expiring on August 31, the family has to start selling stock now in preparation to leave.

"You can't just go right through until the August 30 and wind your business up in a couple of hours," Mrs Conlan said.

"As far as I know we're out of here.

"We honestly thought that BP would take the option up to renew their lease... we thought we'd have another five years."

Mrs Conlan said the shop's customers "can't believe that we're not going to be here."

"There's not many small family businesses left around now.

"A lot of them have said they are not going to come back here because of what's happened."

Mrs Conlan, her husband Calvin, and their two daughters left their jobs to personally work at the business about five years ago, and with hard work managed to turn it into something special.

Daughter Kristie Willacy said despite paying a large sum to buy the business a decade ago and building up a huge amount of customer good will, the family faced not getting a cent when they exited.

"We've offered to buy the building and we've tried to renegotiate the lease," she said.

"We offered a really generous amount of the purchase of the building... we offered to increase our rental payments... it obviously wasn't generous enough. We asked for a counter offer but they seemed not genuinely interested in talking to us."

"We've been a tenant for 10 years, we've always done maintenance here.

"We just wish we knew what was happening with our business, I don't think it's too much to ask."

Mrs Willacy said the shop's success came down to good customer service.

"We value our customers and we wanted to provide good service. And we've always kept our fuel prices really honest."

The business is preparing to clear all its stock in the next three weeks, so "get in quick".