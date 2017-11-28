Menu
Wolfmother's singer escorted out of own concert

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother
Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother Facebook
Samantha Elley
by

FANS at the Beach Hotel at Byron Bay got more than just a music show on Saturday night.

It is not often the musical talent gets escorted out of their own show, but Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother must be one of a kind.

Concert-goers have told online music news site MusicFeeds that frontman Andrew Stockdale did a two hour drunken set.

"Management were telling (Wolfmother) to finish up, but they stayed on stage," fan Josh Parkinson told MusicFeeds.

The band have posted on their Facebook page thanking Byron Bay for a great night.

"Let's just say a few beers in one of the most spectacularly located pubs in the world almost got the better of us," they wrote.

"The show was colourful and unique, let's just say that."

The band continued saying it was a night to be remembered "even though it's slightly hard to remember it."

Wolfmother will take two at Byron when they are back at the Beach Hotel on Saturday, December 2 from 9pm.

Topics:  andrew stockdale beach hotel byron bay northern rivers entertainment wolfmother

Lismore Northern Star
