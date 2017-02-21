Witnesses to relive crash that killed Elle

Courteney Pearl Matthews will be facing a committal hearing in April.

A CASINO babysitter, who allegedly caused a car crash which killed a four-year-old girl, will face a committal hearing in April where eye witnesses to the incident will be called to give evidence.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 19, is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to a crash on December 18, 2015, in which the Mazda 323 sedan Matthews was driving on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino with three child passengers was involved in a head-on collision.

One of the child passengers, four-year-old Elle Underhill, was killed as a result of the crash.

Ms Matthews was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court today and was represented by her solicitor Monique Hannigan.

The prosecution told Magistrate Michael Dakin that the committal hearing would take about three to four hours and would include three witnesses.

There would be "some legal argument involved” in the hearing.

At the committal hearing the sitting Magistrate is required to rule on whether the matter has sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial or sentencing.

Ms Matthews has yet to enter a plea.

The committal hearing is scheduled on April 28 at Casino Local Court.