Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are calling for any witnesses to a road rage attack on Dibbs St.
Police are calling for any witnesses to a road rage attack on Dibbs St. Tony Martin
Crime

Witnesses of road rage assault urged to come forward

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Aug 2019 11:53 AM

POLICE are urging anyone who might have witnessed a road rage incident in Lismore on Thursday to contact them immediately.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police were are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"About 5.20pm on Thursday the driver of a blue Commodore on Dibbs St became involved in an assault incident that resulted in a victim being hospitalised,” he said.

"This incident was witnessed by people driving past and walking their dogs.

"Police are very interested in speaking to these witnesses.”

Anyone with information should email email 47093@police.nsw.gov.au or call Lismore Police on 66 260 599.

northern rivers crime richmond police district road rage attack
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    SafeWork investigates after Lismore tip fire

    premium_icon SafeWork investigates after Lismore tip fire

    News A NUMBER of buildings at Lismore Recovery and Recycling Centre will need rigorous assessment.

    Thunderstorms to roll across the region, but will it rain?

    Thunderstorms to roll across the region, but will it rain?

    Weather Rain set to fall across Northern Rivers

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Why Ballina vs M'bah NRRRL game was 'toughest of the season'

    premium_icon Why Ballina vs M'bah NRRRL game was 'toughest of the season'

    Sport There was plenty of spite in the hard-fought semi final