Witnesses of road rage assault urged to come forward

POLICE are urging anyone who might have witnessed a road rage incident in Lismore on Thursday to contact them immediately.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police were are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"About 5.20pm on Thursday the driver of a blue Commodore on Dibbs St became involved in an assault incident that resulted in a victim being hospitalised,” he said.

"This incident was witnessed by people driving past and walking their dogs.

"Police are very interested in speaking to these witnesses.”

Anyone with information should email email 47093@police.nsw.gov.au or call Lismore Police on 66 260 599.