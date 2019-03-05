Witnesses 'highly traumatised' by alleged syringe attack

A court has heard witnesses of the alleged attack at Lismore Base Hospital were "highly traumatised”.

A court has heard witnesses of the alleged attack at Lismore Base Hospital were "highly traumatised”. Marc Stapelberg

A WOMAN charged with stabbing a hospital wardsman with a syringe has applied for bail.

But the court has heard Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe is likely to spend years behind bars if convicted, even if her most serious charge is withdrawn.

Ms Daldy-Rowe, 39, appeared via video link before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

She has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and resisting arrest over the November 10, 2018 incident.

The court heard the accused entered the emergency department of Lismore Base Hospital and was asked to leave after being given some medication.

She allegedly became aggressive, wielding an uncapped syringe which she produced from her handbag.

Her solicitor, Philip Crick, applied for bail on her behalf.

Mr Crick said his client had agreed to a test for Hepatitis C and HIV, which had returned negative results.

The court heard her alleged victim, who suffered a 30cm wound to his arm from the syringe, was still undergoing lengthy tests but a preliminary test showed no signs of the conditions.

He said the grievous bodily harm charge would likely be withdrawn if the final test results were consistent with this and argued the injury would be considered minor in those circumstances.

Mr Crick said a South Grafton was available to his client, if granted bail, while Ms Daldy-Rowe's mother, who lives in Tweed Heads, agreed to ensure her daughter would comply with bail.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail on a number of grounds.

He said the defendant's mother would have little contact with her daughter, given the distance between her home and Grafton.

Mr Gradisnik said Ms Daldy-Rowe had a "general history of repeated non-compliance” and was subject to 12 outstanding arrest warrants interstate.

He said the alleged incident was captured on camera and there was "no suggestion by the applicant that CCTV does not exist”.

Magistrate David Heilpern said Ms Daldy-Rowe, if convicted, would "inevitably spend years in custody” even if the grievous bodily harm charge was downgraded.

Even if the alleged victim was found to have contracted no disease from the attack, Mr Heilpern said potential psychological harm could constitute actual bodily harm.

He cited a Court of Criminal Appeal decision in which such a finding was made.

"On the facts before me... her behaviour was so offensive that the entire ward had to be evacuated,” he said.

Ms Daldy-Rowe allegedly struck out at several people with the syringe during the attack.

She was taken to the ground by staff, leaving one warsdman with a "graphic scratch” in the process, the court heard.

"It drew blood and it's quite clear from the photograph that that's the case,” Mr Heilpern said.

"Whether (the defendant) is clear of those diseases or not, who knows what the history of that syringe is.”

The court heard the wardsman and others present were "highly traumatised” by the incident.

Mr Heilpern found there was an unacceptable risk for the defendant to be released from custody.

He refused her bail and adjourned the matter to May 7.