The key to solving this 'tragic' murder case

Police are still trying to piece together the murder of Aaron Marks, 38, who was found fatally injured on a Ballina footpath.

ILUKA man Aaron Marks was spending the night in Ballina when he was left with an injury that, several days later, cost his life.

And police believe someone in the community can tell them what transpired.

Richmond Police District officers are now treating the incident, where the 38-year-old sustained severe head wounds on River St about 2am on Sunday, May 13, as a murder.

Mr Marks was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died last Wednesday after three days on life support.

Aaron Marks, 38, was fatally hurt after a night out in Ballina. Police are now looking for his murderer. Contributed

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police believed there were people in the community with information about the death.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they believe may have been a witness to the attack on Mr Marks, along with a photograph of a vehicle which may have been nearby.

"This male, at the moment, is being treated as a witness," he said.

"We believe he was on the opposite side of the road when police first found our victim and was there, watching, for some period of time.

"We believe he may have information or be able to assist us with our enquiries."

Det Insp Lindsay said Mr Marks was staying at a Ballina hotel that night and had been drinking with other people at a licenced premises on River St.

"We have spoken to numerous people that were in conversation with him prior to him leaving the hotel," he said.

"Aaron did have some drinks with some people on that night.

"We know that he came to Ballina for that night and was staying in one of the hotels here.

"We know that he interacted with a number of people on that night.

"This is a young man that's just gone out for a night in Ballina and for this to be the result is a tragic event."

Det Insp Lindsay said police had received anonymous information about the incident through Crime Stoppers.

He has asked those people, and anyone else with information about how Mr Marks came to be injured, to come forward.

"We know that there are people within this community that know what happened," he said.

"They have information that's going to help us solve this matter and we're appealing for them to come forward.

"We particularly want to hear from people who have rung Crime Stoppers.

"If they can step forward, speak to the police, we know that we will be able to solve this matter."

Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said they were looking for people who would have information related to the murder of Aaron Marks on River Street in Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

Det Insp Lindsay said a post-mortem had revealed "significant injuries" which were "consistent with this now being treated as a murder enquiry".

Mr Marks was seen leaving the licenced premises with a young man, heading toward Moon St, shortly before midnight.

It was believed he was walking toward Winston Lane.

Anyone with information should phone Ballina Police on 0266818699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.