Outside the home where a man was killed by police.
Outside the home where a man was killed by police. Frazer Pearce
Witness tells of horror events as man killed by police

Frazer Pearce
1st Sep 2018 10:43 AM
A WITNESS to last night's fatal police shooting in North Rockhampton has described the dramatic events leading up the incident.

The Geoff Wilson Drive resident said a woman he knew as a near neighbour knocked on his door and said she "needed help" around 7pm.

She was distressed and asked to use his friend's phone to make a 000 call to police.

Our interview with the witness:


While they were waiting for police to arrive the neighbour heard a man inside the woman's home at Geoff Wilson Dr making threats to a person he believed to be the woman's teenage son.

"I want to fight you. I'll kill you," is what he heard.

The neighbour said when the teenage son went to enter the Geoff Wilson Dr home the woman taking refuge at his place yelled, "Don't go there. He'll kill you."

Shortly afterwards police arrived.

The neighbour heard police instruct the man, who had been making threats, to come out of the house.

"No mate, no," was his reply, according to the neighbour.

He was unsighted to what took place next and then heard a firearm discharge twice.

"I hear two guns shots, that's it," he said.

Police confirmed the shooting last night, advising the man had received critical injuries during the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This morning there were several police vehicles and officers at the crime scene in Norman Gardens which had been cordoned off by police tape.

Several neighbours on the street said last night's shooting had been a major shock and was out of character for the area.

The neighbour who helped the distressed woman said he often waved to her but was unfamiliar with the man who had been shot and believes he had only lived there for a short time.

This matter is under investigation by Police Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner. That investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

