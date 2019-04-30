Witness describes brawl in lead up to alleged murder

The scene of the brawl in Murwillumbah. James Paul Alderton is facing a committal hearing over an alleged stabbing murder.

The scene of the brawl in Murwillumbah. James Paul Alderton is facing a committal hearing over an alleged stabbing murder. Steve Holland

A COURT has heard of the melee in which a father-of-four was allegedly murdered during a daylight brawl.

James Paul Alderton, 25, is this week facing a committal hearing for the alleged stabbing death of Charlie Larter in a daylight brawl in Murwillumbah on June 6, 2017.

The hearing is expected to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to trial.

Mr Larter suffered fatal stab wounds in the incident at Knox Park and his son, Zackary, was allegedly injured along with another man, Joshua Mead.

Before Lismore Local Court yesterday, one witness recalled the brawl evolving in the car park area opposite Sunnyside Shopping Centre.

He described to the court Mr Alderton swinging a knife and others throwing glass bottles.

The group - which another witness said consisted of 30 to 50 people - moved across the park and toward the Murwillumbah Community Centre and the corner of Nullum and Prince Sts.

The witness told the court he saw Zackary Larter hit the defendant over the head with his skateboard at this location.

"He (Mr Alderton) was swinging a knife at Zach,” he said.

He said the defendant then stabbed Zach in the rib area.

"He was lying on the floor,” he said.

He said Charlie Larter then chased Mr Alderton.

"James turned around and picked Charlie up and dropped him on the floor and stabbed him a couple of times,” he said.

"I saw Charlie on his back and James was stabbing him.”

Another witness recalled numerous people having wielded different items throughout the incident.

Defence barrister Jason Watts asked the witness whether Mr Larter had a wooden stake in his hands at one point, when the group was near the community centre, and he replied that was correct.

"Was he running behind James... with the stake raised up at shoulder height? Do you recall seeing that occurring?” Mr Watts asked.

The witness said: "Yep”.

The court heard Mr Larter chased the defendant until they reached Prince St, where he struck him with the stake.

"It was after that the accused James stabbed Charlie with the knife?” Mr Watts asked.

"Yeah,” the witness replied.

Mr Alderton remains in custody.

The committal hearing will continue today.