Witness accused of killing former prostitute

A WITNESS in the trial of a Northern Rivers man accused of murdering his partner has been accused of the crime.

Gary Clifford Blackman, 65, is this week facing a judge-only trial for the murder of Nicole Weate, who died on their Tomewin Rd, Tomewin property in April 2014.

In cross-examining Thomas Grant Miringaorangi, defence barrister Jason Watts accused the witness - who was living at the same property at the time of the incident - of having killed Ms Weate, and of continually lying.

Mr Miringaorangi told the Lismore Supreme Court Ms Weate had been a "working girl”, and he had known her several decades before meeting her and Mr Blackman in a Murwillumbah pub months before he moved into their property.

Throughout his evidence and during cross-examination, Mr Miringaorangi told of a drug-taking culture at the property, particularly involving the heavy use of the drug ice.

When questioned by My Watts about discrepancies between his original statement to police and his testimony in court, Mr Miringaorangi replied that he had limited recollection of some parts of the week in question, from March 31 to April 5.

"I can't recall, my brain's f***ed,” he said.

On the night Ms Weate was believed to have died - the evening between April 2 and 3 - Mr Miringaorangi insisted he was sleeping in the house, while Mr Blackman and the deceased were in the shed where they lived.

But Mr Watts suggested Mr Miringaorangi was with Ms Weate the night she passed away, while his client was staying in the house's loft bedroom, with other residents in the building with him.

"I suggest you... couldn't tell the truth which was that you were at the shed with Nicole the night she died,” Mr Watts said.

Mr Miringaorangi vehemently denied this.

"I was there on Wednesday night at the house,” Mr Miringaorangi said.

Mr Watts also questioned whether Mr Miringaorangi had ever had a sexual relationship with Ms Weate, citing an earlier conversation with police in which he claimed to have slept with her twice in the 1970s or 1980s.

Mr Miringaorangi said this was "not true”, but told the court Mr Blackman had been suspicious of his partner's alleged relations with another man.

The trial continues before Justice Richard Button.