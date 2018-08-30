With amenities aplenty, Ballina is on the rise

Kylie Gordon took this photo at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

STUNNING beaches and an enviable climate establish Ballina as a strong coastal hotspot.

Located on the beautiful North Coast, and famous for its Big Prawn, Ballina is blessed with gorgeous beaches for swimming and surfing while the Richmond River is popular for fishing and boating.

With 32km of white, sandy beaches and a mild climate, Ballina boasts a jet airport with daily flights direct to Sydney and Melbourne, while the Gold Coast is only a 75-minute drive north.

Licensee/principal Byron Ballina Property Specialists Gai Mason said the lifestyle in Ballina was fantastic.

"The Ballina region is characterised by great biodiversity, a laid-back lifestyle and friendly communities," she said.

"Sea and tree changers alike look at the Ballina area, which besides its beautiful coastline, offers fantastic shops, cafes and restaurants, clubs, public transport and pathways connecting local parks and the river for cycling and leisurely strolls.

Ballina looking toward the Ramada Hotel Kate O'Neill

"I love being able to get back to nature, I love beaches and the community at large."

Katrina Beohm from Katrina Beohm Real Estate said what she loved most about Ballina was the beautiful river, beaches and the fishing.

She said the popular coastal town offered residents and potential buyers a relaxed outdoor lifestyle.

"I love that I can get fresh fish and walk along the breakwall," Ms Beohm said.

"Ballina is a very well-established town and is growing bigger all the time.

"The upgrade of the town pool has enhanced the experience for locals, the new Ballina High School will have an indoor sports centre and the planned 50m ocean pool is going to be a fantastic addition for the community to enjoy."

LAID BACK: The riverfront attracts many people to Ballina, whether they want to walk along the banks, take the tinny out for some fishing or enjoy the city's great facilities. Contributed

In the past year, the median house price for Ballina was $559,000.

Units range in price from $360,000, while at the top end of the market houses can sell for $1,550,000.

People moving into Ballina include young families buying into the new estates, as well as a large number of young professional couples from Sydney and Melbourne and elderly singles and couples moving into over-55s parks/villages.