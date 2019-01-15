With 2 elections coming up, these are the 7 things we want

It's time to get our priorities in order ahead of the elections.

It's time to get our priorities in order ahead of the elections. Trevor Veale

WITH two elections in the space of a few months coming up, I was thinking about all the promises from politicians we are about to be inundated with.

I have vowed to keep a track of these promises and add up what they will cost, so we can hold politicians to account after the state and federal elections are run and won.

But what do we want as a community?

Our seats are going to be vital to whichever party wins government at these upcoming elections.

So here is my own rough mud map of the spending priorities for this region:

1. Roads. I'm not talking about the Pacific Highway, but every other potholed road in the region.

2. Richmond River clean-up. Our main river is one of the worst in the state and needs some serious attention.

3. Tourism. We could and should be one of the tourism powerhouses of Australia. With 2.1 million visitors annually rocking up to Byron Bay the challenge is for the rest of the region to cash in.

4. Food bowl. I've just spent a week in Tassie and anything they can do to promote their food, wine, seafood and beer and gin products we can do better.

5. Health: With the end in sight for the upgrade of Lismore Base Hospital what next for health services in the region? Time for a medical school at Southern Cross University perhaps?

6. Cycle led revolution: I know I keep banging on about this, but I saw a rail trail successfully operating in Victoria and know it would work here and there were literally hundreds of mountain bike tourists flooding Thredbo in the off season from snow. Why not here?

7. Integrated public transport: We rely far too heavily on cars to get around here. Why not make this region the trial for new clean, green solar buses?