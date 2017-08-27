WIRES training courses are available to help save wildlife

WIRES is recruiting.

Your local branch of NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service is an all-volunteer organisation that needs new members throughout the Northern Rivers region.

WIRES offers a basic training course that will teach you how to safely rescue and provide emergency care for injured and orphaned wildlife.

If you would like to join WIRES and participate in our Rescue and Immediate Care Course in September, please contact us as soon as possible.

Call our 24 hour hotline on 6628 1898 or see http://wiresnr.org/Helping.html.