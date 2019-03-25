Revenge act: Winx to leave parting shot

Kerrin McEvoy and trainer James Cummings after winning the Ranvet Stakes.

Winx will set a world prizemoney record if she wins her farewell race next month.

Sydney's super mare, who scored her 32nd consecutive win when she claimed the George Ryder Stakes, can lift her earnings to $26,336,675 by taking out the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick on April 13.

Even in this era of inflated prizemoney, it will be another extraordinary achievement by one of racing's all-time great champions.

The world earnings list is converted to pounds sterling for comparison purposes. The leader is recently retired American champ Arrogate, winner of the Pegasus World Cup, Dubai World Cup and US Breeders Cup, with 13,671,322 pounds sterling.

Arrogate controversially denied Winx the World's Best Racehorse Award in 2016 and 2017 but the wonder mare can exact her revenge by going to the top of the World's All-Time Highest Earners rankings.

If Winx wins the Queen Elizabeth Stakes her prizemoney will equate to 14,120,341 pounds sterling, making her the greatest prizemoney earner in world racing.

Winx's effort to claim the top ranking will be even more deserving because she did not compete in any of the world's mega-rich races - Pegasus World Cup, The Everest, Dubai World Cup, US Breeders Cup, Melbourne Cup, Japan Cup or Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Winx, who smashed the $24 million prizemoney barrier when she raced away with the George Ryder Stakes, has won 36 races from 42 starts, including a world-record 24 Group 1 wins.

Winx will retire on the same date as Black Caviar's last race and end her career with the same number of wins as Phar Lap.

Black Caviar retired unbeaten after 25 races, winning the T.J. Smith Stakes at Randwick on April 13 six years ago. Phar Lap won 37 of his 51 starts, culminating with his 1932 Agua Caliente Handicap win in America.

Jockey Hugh Bowman and Winx combine to win a fourth George Ryder Stakes.

SHORT BUT SWEET FOR PUNTERS

Winx started at the shortest odds of her career at $1.05 but it didn't stop punters from investing heavily on her in the George Ryder Stakes.

TAB Fixed Odds took bets totalling $2,954,481 on Winx to win the Ryder after opening betting on the race on February 26.

This included the biggest single win bet on a horse that betting organisation has taken - $345,000 at $1.05.

By way of comparison, TAB Fixed Odds framed a Golden Slipper betting market on September 29 last year and held $2,885,424 on the big race.

PARTNERSHIP ONE FOR THE AGES

Hugh Bowman's partnership with Winx will be remembered as one of the greatest jockey-horse combinations of them all.

Bowman recorded his 31st win on Winx in the George Ryder Stakes. He needs one more win to equal Ted Bartle's 32 on High Caste.

The other great jockey-horse combinations include Harold Badger with 30 wins on Ajax, Jim Pike's 27 on Phar Lap, Malcolm Johnston's 25 on Kingston Town and Luke Nolen's 22 on Black Caviar.

Trainer Chris Waller is within three of 100 Group 1 wins. Picture: AAP

WALLER JUGGERNAUT JUST ROLLS ON

A part of trainer Chris Waller is looking forward to Winx's retirement after the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

"I will miss her but it will be a different lifestyle for me, but one I'm looking forward to," he said.

Waller, Bowman and the owners have had to cope with a crushing pressure as Winx's winning streak continued over the years, ensuring everything is right with the mare given there is so much expectation every time she races.

Waller's Group 1 treble with Winx, The Autumn Sun (Rosehill Guineas) and Nature Strip (The Galaxy) took the trainer to 97 career majors.

He should soon join Tommy Smith, Bart Cummings, Gai Waterhouse, Lee Freedman and John Hawkes as the only trainers to prepare at least 100 Group 1 winners.

Remarkably, Waller's Group 1 winners have come in just 11 years -- his first major win was with Triple Honour in the 2008 Doncaster Mile.

Waller has trained 13 Group 1 winners already this season and is on track to eclipse his personal best of 15 majors set in 2015-16.

Kerrin McEvoy rides Avilius to victory in the Ranvet Stakes.

SLIPPER DAY REACHES GREAT HEIGHTS

Golden Slipper Day had everything with a supreme champion in Winx, Godolphin trainer James Cummings 's Slipper quinella and his Ranvet Stakes win with Avilius, two Group 1 thrillers for the Rosehill Guineas and The Galaxy - and all this before a bumper Rosehill Gardens crowd of 24,532.

The Australian Turf Club has really got behind the Golden Sipper meeting in recent years, enhancing the raceday's reputation as the nation's biggest Group 1 day.

The success of last Saturday's Rosehill meeting makes a mockery of recent criticism from a leading Melbourne racing official that the ATC had "ignored" the Golden Slipper while providing Sydney racing with some real impetus coming into The Championships at Royal Randwick on April 6 and 13.