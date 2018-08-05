Winx steals show with surprise raceday cameo

MIGHTY mare Winx thrilled a modest Royal Randwick crowd with a scene-stealing exhibition gallop between races.

The first Sydney Saturday meeting of the new racing season featured the Missile Stakes but Winx's surprise appearance became the headline act.

After Winx went through her paces wide out on the course proper, trainer Chris Waller said "everything is in order" with the champion mare ahead of her scheduled comeback in the race named in her honour, the Group 1 $500,000 Winx Stakes (1400m) at Royal Randwick on August 18.

"I thought bringing Winx here would help stimulate her without having to go too hard (in the gallop),'' Waller explained.

"Whereas (Friday) morning at Rosehill she would have had to go quite quick to get the same energy and benefit from the workout.

"So the trip on the truck, the walk around the new stalls, and giving her a look on raceday, she's used up some (nervous) energy, had a bit of a sweat and has got all that out of the way.

Hugh Bowman checks out the champ after he workout. Picture: AAP

"She will have a quiet trial Tuesday (at Rosehill) and won't comeback to the races until she resumes in two weeks.''

Winx was eager to run faster but jockey Hugh Bowman kept her under a tight rein during her 900m workout in 55.75sec with a final 600m sectional of 34.58sec.

"I wanted to let her stride a bit more than I did but the ground is extremely firm here today so I kept a good hold of her,'' Bowman said.

"She felt pretty strong today. This is the first time she has been out in public since last preparation and she was up for the occasion.''

"It was a bit windy and that ignited her, the raceday atmosphere and the float trip, it gets the sparks going. I thought it was good exercise.''

Part-owner Debbie Kepitis and trainer Chris Waller after Winx’s exhibition gallop. Picture: AAP

Winx will be attempting an unprecedented 26th consecutive win - she currently holds the national record with Black Caviar - when she resumes in the 1400m weight-for-age race and Waller believes the seven-year-old mare is on track to continue her famous winning streak.

"All we ever have to worry about is (her) safety,'' Waller said.

"We don't have to make her run faster or do anything different. We know where she is at, she is perfect in terms of her body weight, her breathing and her attitude.

"The only thing we have control of is making sure we are not overtaxing her.''

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained duo of Invincible Star and Siege Of Quebec also had a 800m gallop between races with the former shading her rival narrowly in 46.26s (last 600m in 34s).