‘What a freak’: Winx smokes field for historic win

All she does is win. (News Corp/Simon Bullard)

UNLESS you've been living under a rock for the past couple of years you would have heard of Australia's champion racehorse Winx.

The mighty mare has captured the imagination of the nation during a historic 25-race winning streak. It's a box office event every time she races.

But her win in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Sydney's Randwick racecourse today was extra special.

With the win Winx matched the 25-race winning streak of another champion, Black Caviar. You may remember the similar fanfare that accompanied Black Caviar's dominance during the early 2010s.

The likes of Humidor - who finished second to Winx in last year's Cox Plate - and Happy Clapper - who pushed Winx all the way in the recent George Ryder Stakes - presented as stiff challengers.

They didn't get near her. Winx was last to load and sat last for the first half of the race.

But she moved around the outside as the final straight approached and then turned on the jets to leave the field in her wake and win by about five lengths. It was awesome.

Trainer Chris Waller could barely speak when being interviewed after the race.

Jockey Hugh Bowman was at a loss for words too. "What can I say. She is just an exceptional athlete. I'm so elated, so proud to be a part of it," he said.

"This is the most amazing day," added co-owner Peter Tighe. "This is the best horse in the world, with the best jockey in the world and the best trainer in the world. It seemed the world was on our shoulders today. She just makes us prouder every time she goes around."

Galio Chop held on for second while Happy Clapper, which sat at the back with Winx but couldn't go with her, finished third.

WINX'S 25 CONSECUTIVE WINS

Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick - April 14, 2018

Group One George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill - March 24, 2018

Group One Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick - March 3, 2018

Group One Cox Plate at Moonee Valley - October 28, 2017

Group One Turnbull Stakes at Flemington - October 7, 2017

Group One George Main Stakes at Randwick - September 16, 2017

Group Two Chelmsford Stakes at Randwick - September 2, 2017

Group Two Warwick Stakes at Randwick - August 19, 2017

Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick - April 8, 2017

Group One George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill - March 18, 2017

Group One Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick - February 25, 2017

Group Two Apollo Stakes at Randwick - February 13, 2017

Group One Cox Plate at Moonee Valley - October 22, 2016

Group One Ladbrokes Stakes at Caulfield - October 8, 2016

Group One George Main Stakes at Randwick - September 17, 2016

Group Two Warwick Stakes at Randwick - August 20, 2016

Group One Doncaster Mile at Randwick - April 2, 2016

Group One George Ryder Stakes at Randwick - March 19, 2016

Group One Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick - February 27, 2016

Group Two Apollo Stakes at Randwick - February 13, 2016

Group One Cox Plate at Moonee Valley - October 24, 2015

Group One Epsom Handicap at Randwick - October 3, 2015

Group Two Theo Marks at Rosehill - September 12, 2015

Group One Queensland Oaks at Doomben - May 30, 2015

Group Three Sunshine Guineas at Sunshine Coast - May 16, 2015