Wonder mare Winx makes it 30 wins in a row

Hugh Bowman shows his delight after Winx's 30th straight win on Saturday.

SUPERSTAR mare Winx has easily won her 30th consecutive race, beginning what is expected to be a farewell autumn campaign before drawing a close on her incredible career.

The Chris Waller-trained champion galloper was odds-on favourite in the 1400m Apollo Stakes at Sydney's Royal Randwick Racecourse and she didn't disappoint in her first outing of the year.

With long-time jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle, the seven-year-old bided her time before taking the lead with 200m to go and effortlessly romped to victory by two lengths ahead of Happy Clapper and Egg Tart.

"She was in pure control from the 600m mark," said Bowman after Winx won the race for the third time.

"As the race unfolded we settled into a lovely rhythm. It was a pretty comfortable race for me and for Winx."

It extended the world's top-rated turf horse's win streak to 30, stretching back almost four years.

She smashed legendary sprinter Black Caviar's Australian win record last August when making it 26 in a row and subsequently cemented her place in horse racing history by winning a record fourth Cox Plate in Melbourne.

It made her the only horse to claim Australia's most prestigious weight-for-age race four times.

But the clock is inevitably ticking for Winx, the world's 2018 Horse of the Year alongside England's Cracksman.

This is widely expected to be her last season, with the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in April tipped as her likely swansong.

"It's a massive relief. It's quite unbelievable," said an emotional Waller after seeing his horse win yet again.

"She can't tell us when she's had enough and we made the decision to push on further (with an autumn season) for the better of racing."

The stats that matter ...

40 starts

34 wins

30 consecutive wins

22 Group 1 wins

1406 days unbeaten

71 individual Group 1 winners beaten

$230,000 cost as a yearling

329 lot number

$23,080,670 prize money earnings

1 World ranking

Australia's all-time leading prize money earners

Winx $23,080,670

Redzel $15,397,000

Makybe Diva $14,526,690

Sunline $11,351,610

Northerly $9,341,850

Chautauqua $8,821,935

So You Think $8,813,497

Black Caviar $7,953,936

Buffering $7,300,190

Criterion $7,268,869

Most Group 1 wins (Australia only)

Winx 22

Black Caviar 15

Kingston Town 14

Sunline 13

Tie The Knot 13

Manikato 11

Lonhro 11

Rough Habit 11

Octagonal 10

Northerly 9

World Group 1 records

22 Winx

16 John Henry

15 Black Caviar

14 Kingston Town, Affirmed, Goldikova

13 Bayakoa, Spectacular Bid, Sunline, Tie The Knot, Zenyatta

Winning streaks (Australia only)

30 Winx

25 Black Caviar

19 Gloaming, Desert Gold

18 Ajax

17 Mainbrace

15 Bernborough, Carbine

14 Phar Lap

13 Limerick

12 Tulloch, Firestick

11 Kingston Town, Eurythmic, Beau Livre, Somerset Fair, Barakey

World record

56 - Camarero

54 - Kincesm

Notable bets On Winx in Apollo Stakes

$250,000 at $1.08 (placed on February 13)

$225,000 at $1.09 (placed on February 14)

$219,000 at $1.10 (place Saturday)

$150,000 at $1.10 (placed on February 13)

$66,666 at $1.12 (placed on February 15)

$55,125 at $1.12 (placed on February 15)

$50,990 at $1.12 (placed on February 15)

$50,000 at $1.10 (placed Saturday)

$50,000 at $1.01 the place

$40,000 at $1.12 (placed on February 11)

$40,000 at $1.08 (placed on February 13)

$38,140 at $1.10 (placed Saturday)

$30,000 at $1.12 (placed on February 15)

$25,000 at $1.25 (placed on January 15)

$20,000 at $1.15 (placed on February 8)