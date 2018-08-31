Menu
Hugh Bowman rides Winx in an exhibition gallop at Randwick on August 4. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images
Horses

Waller adds Winx to undercard at Randwick

by RAY THOMAS
31st Aug 2018 4:54 PM

CHAMPION mare Winx will contest a special jump-out before the opening race at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

The Chris Waller-trained Winx takes on stablemates The Autumn Sun, D'Argento and Foxplay in a 1000m trial.

Winx scored her 26th consecutive win in the Winx Stakes two weeks ago and Waller is preparing the mighty mare for the Group 1 George Main Stakes (1600m) at Royal Randwick on September 15.

Godolphin's Viridine will have a solo 800m exhibition gallop before the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained duo of Santos and Siege Of Quebec work over 1000m prior to the Winx jump-out.

Meanwhile, Waller and his stable staff posed with Winx - wearing their favourite sporting jerseys - for a social media photo in support of Jersey Day on Friday.

Chris Waller and Winx showed their support for Jersey Day on Friday.
Waller has been an advocate of the Jersey Day promotion, which raises awareness for organ donation and honours the memory of 13-year-old Nathan Gremmo, who lost his life while crossing the road three years ago.

