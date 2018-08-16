Menu
Winx trainer Chris Waller is seen in the mounting yard ahead of track work at Rosehill this morning. Picture: AAP
Horses

Winx ‘feels as good as she ever has’

by RAY THOMAS
16th Aug 2018 8:41 AM

CHAMPION mare Winx gained the tick of approval from trainer Chris Waller and jockey Hugh Bowman after completing her final track gallop ahead of her comeback to racing at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

It was just before dawn when Winx appeared at Rosehill trackwork, galloping solo wide out on the course proper.

Waller and Bowman both believe the great mare is primed for her return on Saturday in the race named in her honour, the Group 1 $500,000 Winx Stakes (1400m).

"She feels as good as she ever has," Bowman said.

"She seems more mature mentally and has come back in great order.

"Everything suggests she is a happy individual and I can't wait for the race."

Winx hasn't raced over such a short race distance since her last stride win in the Warwick Stakes 12 months ago but Waller said the mare has been prepared specifically for the Group 1 sprint.

 

 

Trainer Chris Waller says he is pleased with Winx’s preparation ahead of the Winx Stakes. Picture: Jenny Evans
Bowman suggested Winx's ability to sustain her sprint longer than most other horses ensures she can overcome difficult situations in a race.

Winx is rated $1.12 favourite in early Ladbrokes markets to score a national record 26th consecutive win, breaking the mark she currently shares with another legendary mare, Black Caviar.

