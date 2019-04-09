Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jockey Hugh Bowman rides Winx for an exhibition gallop during The Championships Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Winx draws wide for final race

by Ray Thomas
9th Apr 2019 11:00 AM

CHAMPOIN mare Winx has been drawn to start from the outside barrier against eight rivals for her farewell race, the Group 1 $4 million Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx is attempting a fairytale end to her storied career, chasing a 33rd consecutive in and her 25th at Group 1 level.

Her Queen Elizabeth Stakes opponents include old rivals Happy Clapper (barrier six) and Hartnell (four).

Japanese raider Kluger is backing up from his Doncaster Mile fourth placing and has been drawn to start from the inside gate.

 

He's Eminent, the classy former English galloper and likely Queen Elizabeth Stakes frontrunner, has barrier three.

Winx is at $1.06 with Ladbrokes to win her third successive Queen Elizabeth Stakes and end her race career in triumph.

FormGuide

More Stories

horse racing horses queen elizabeth stakes winx
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

    premium_icon Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

    News THE 36-year-old man was asked to leave the pub, but that's when the trouble started.

    'Hard to understand': Fire destroys community garden shed

    premium_icon 'Hard to understand': Fire destroys community garden shed

    Crime Years of hard work have gone up in smoke after devastating fire

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers

    Fight over meat pie was 'self defence', attacker claims

    premium_icon Fight over meat pie was 'self defence', attacker claims

    Crime The Ballina man gouged victim's eye and held scissors to his chin