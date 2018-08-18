Winx chasing stunning piece of history

AUSTRALIA is hoping to witness something special this afternoon when Winx takes a run at history at Royal Randwick.

The mighty mare will saddle up for a crack at her 26th consecutive win when she goes to the barriers for the Group 1, $500,000 Winx Stakes (1400m), which runs at 2.30pm AEST. If successful, she will pass the previous Australian record of 25 straight victories set by legendary galloper Black Caviar.

Black Caviar retired after hitting the quarter-century but punters will be hoping first for a Winx win, and then for many more.

The seven-year-old is a raging favourite to win the weight-for-age event named in her honour which would - in addition to breaking Black Caviar's record - see her enter rare air by joining the select group of horses to cross the line first 30 or more times.

Before her hot incredible hot streak, Winx had won four of her first 10 starts, which means she's sitting on 29 career wins.

Another victory at Royal Randwick would provide added reason to celebrate. Winx would become just the 14th galloper to hit the magical 30 mark if she blitzes the field today.

Trainer Chris Waller is confident Winx is primed to kickstart her spring campaign in the best possible fashion, saying her age is no obstacle to success.

Winx is something special.

"She is what I call a late developer in life. She didn't start maturing until well into her four-year-old year, and she only really races for three or four runs a prep," Waller said.

"Last preparation she only raced three times, so in the last nine months, she's had only three races.

"Generally, she only has three to five runs every preparation. I think that's helped us preserve her and helped her keep that inspiration to do what she does. That has to be a big part of it."

Waller said if Winx maintains the kind of pace we're used to, she won't be beaten.

"She's consistently performing at the very best that you could possibly think of," he said on 2GB radio. "So, the only way that she can get beaten is if she starts to show signs of slowing down.

"From what we've seen so far, over the past month or so as the pressure's been on her work, she's been spot on."

At her peak, it's hard to see Winx being beaten, but her nearest challenger loom as the James Cummings-trained Kementari.

Winx is paying $1.50 for the win with the TAB, $1.22 with Sportsbet and $1.20 with Ladbrokes.

Kementari is paying $4.20 with the TAB and $6 with Sportsbet and Ladbrokes.

Click here for a full odds comparison for the Winx Stakes.