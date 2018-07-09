Winter's back: Wet, chilly weather for school holidays

SCHOOL students and their parents are no doubt planning their activities for the next fortnight to make these school holidays a good time.

But it appears to be a classic scenario - the recent string of warm and sunny weather is moving aside for less desirable conditions.

Make the most of today with sunny conditions, light winds and temperatures between 18-20C across the Northern Rivers.

It could be the last good opportunity for a beach trip for at least the next few days with water temperatures having warmed to around 21C

Rain forecast

While there are some mostly dry days forecast, much of this week looks set to be a mixed bag of cloud and rain, with a little bit of sun.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Katarina Kovacevic said today was "probably going to be the sunniest day of the period with southerly winds”.

"Into tomorrow we will see winds shift south-easterly which will see shower activity begin,” Ms Kovacevic said.

"On Wednesday we will see showers, particularly along the coast and on Thursday a similar pattern - we are still anticipating south-easterly winds with the odd shower or two.”

You might need to dig out the board games with a high chance of showers forecast for tomorrow and Wednesday, with a chance of thunderstorms for coastal areas.

How much rain for your town?

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 70 per cent chance of showers near the coast and a 30 per cent chance elsewhere tomorrow.

Wet weather forecast for Ballina and Byron Bay with up to 15mm of rainfall tomorrow, and up to 8mm on Wednesday.

There is still a high chance of showers for Lismore on Wednesday, but with only 2mm of rain forecast.

Thursday is a day for movies with widespread heavy rainfall: a high chance of up to 20mm for Lismore and Ballina, 25mm for Byron Bay, and 15mm in Casino.

Colder temperatures

It will be slightly colder too, with overnight temperatures generally falling to 3- 9C with daytime temperatures reaching between 17-20C across the region throughout the week.

Plan your weekend activities

Despite the chillier temperatures, things are looking better for Friday and into the weekend Ms Kovacevic said.

"There's a chance of a high-pressure ridge across the coast bringing winds from south-west which tend to be drier.”

"The high-pressure ridge is expected to stay over Saturday and Sunday so we probably won't see too much shower activity - it looks quite nice.”

With longer-term forecasts the information can change quite dramatically so stay abreast of the latest forecast.

Otherwise this will be the halfway point of the holidays, so make sure that you have a few more activities up your sleeve. Stay tuned for the second forecast this time next week.