Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - WINTER WRITHES: Richmond Valley Council rangers have recently relocated three snakes in the Casino area.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - WINTER WRITHES: Richmond Valley Council rangers have recently relocated three snakes in the Casino area. contributed
News

Winter wrigglers: Three snakes relocated in three days

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
15th Aug 2019 3:05 PM

WITH the unseasonably warm weather last week it appears local snakes are already emerging from their winter brumation.

Richmond Valley Council rangers have relocated three snakes in the last three days in the Casino urban area following alerts from members of the public.

Two of the snakes were highly venomous Eastern Browns.

Council rangers are available to relocate venomous snakes as a priority in council parks and facilities while they are in use.

This includes, locations such as the Casino Showground, the BMX shed, Colley Park, barbecue areas in parks, and garbage bins and footpaths in the CBD.

Council is not available to remove snakes from commercial premises or residential homes.

Please call Council's customer service line on 6660 0300 if you see a snake in a Council managed area.

For all private property relocations, please contact WIRES in the first instance on 1300 094 737.

relocation richmond valley council snakes
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Olympian's lips sealed over $100,000 coke boat

    premium_icon Olympian's lips sealed over $100,000 coke boat

    Crime COURT hears former kayaker a "high flight risk” over cocaine charges.

    'F--k I'm dead': Cyclist's terror when drunk driver hits him

    premium_icon 'F--k I'm dead': Cyclist's terror when drunk driver hits him

    Crime A "lovely ride” on the Bruxner Hwy went horribly wrong

    Street lights, disco dong and carpark loom over council meet

    premium_icon Street lights, disco dong and carpark loom over council meet

    News Fate of the disco dong; and an idea to switch off the street lights

    Frankie the Story Dog reads Fetch with kids at the library

    Frankie the Story Dog reads Fetch with kids at the library

    Community Frankie would have been a guide dog if not for his weak elbows