Winter wrigglers: Three snakes relocated in three days

WINTER WRITHES: Richmond Valley Council rangers have recently relocated three snakes in the Casino area.

WITH the unseasonably warm weather last week it appears local snakes are already emerging from their winter brumation.

Richmond Valley Council rangers have relocated three snakes in the last three days in the Casino urban area following alerts from members of the public.

Two of the snakes were highly venomous Eastern Browns.

Council rangers are available to relocate venomous snakes as a priority in council parks and facilities while they are in use.

This includes, locations such as the Casino Showground, the BMX shed, Colley Park, barbecue areas in parks, and garbage bins and footpaths in the CBD.

Council is not available to remove snakes from commercial premises or residential homes.

Please call Council's customer service line on 6660 0300 if you see a snake in a Council managed area.

For all private property relocations, please contact WIRES in the first instance on 1300 094 737.