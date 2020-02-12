Menu
Phil Boyd and Syl Reid from Byron Bay Winter Whales. Registrations are now open for their annual ocean swim classic.
Winter Whales to hit waves, funds go to helping local groups

Liana Turner
12th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
BYRON'S Winter Whales expect the money they've raised through the years to surpass a cumulative $1 million this year.

Registrations are now open for the club's Byron Bay Ocean Swim Classic.

This year it also has a mini-swim option, so younger participants can be involved.

The club's secretary/treasurer, Phil Boyd, said the event was now in its 33rd year.

"We've raised more than $968,000 in our other 32 years," Mr Boyd said.

That money is passed on to local charities and organisations.

"Probably 99 per cent of those are within the shire and a couple are outside," Boyd said.

Recipients had included the Rainbow Swim Club, Byron Swim Club, local scouts group and the Byron Herb Nursery.

Boyd said there were about 20 recipient groups each year.

"We've got a core of about seven … we give to each year," he said.

In the early days, the Winter Whales was begun as a way to keep surf lifesavers fit throughout the off-season.

"That's why we started the mini-swim," Boyd said.

"When we first started the swims you had to be 12 or over to go in the main swim.

"A lot of the nippers who swim better than anyone were too young."

He said the mini-swim was for "the nippers, the novices and the nervous".

But there are often former Olympians among the crowd.

"We do have a number of Olympians do the swim," he said.

"Grant Hackett's got the record for the fastest time.

"Suzie O'Neill comes most years."

Swim co-ordinator Syl Reid said the swim was something people traveled far and wife to take part in.

The Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic and Mitre 10 mini-swim will be held on Sunday, May 3.

For full details and to register visit byronbayoceanswimclassic.com.au.

