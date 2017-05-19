Winter safety top priority open day

File photo from the Lismore Fire Station. Stations across the state will be open to the public on Saturday.

TO MARK the annual NSW Fire & Rescue Open Day communities across NSW are encouraged to drop in and say g'day to their local fire fighters.

Fire Stations on the Northern Rivers will open their doors to the public from 10am until 2pm tomorrow.

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant Grant said the open day will give people a rare glimpse of the crucial work our fire fighters do behind the scenes.

"Our fire fighters are experts when it comes to mitigating fire risk, and tomorrow is the perfect opportunity for the public to learn how to make their homes fire safe,” Mr Grant said.

"Along with firefighting demonstrations, station tours and fire safety presentations, young ones will be able to climb aboard a fire engine and see the firefighting equipment up close, which is always a real highlight.

"Kids will also be able to take home a fire safety activity booklet, which teaches important fire safety skills.

"For adults, open day is also a good chance to find out more about fire prevention, with local fire fighters on hand to provide advice on installing or replacing smoke alarms, and preparing a home fire escape plan.”

This winter, NSW Fire & Rescue is focusing on fire prevention in the kitchen, urging people to Keep Looking When Cooking.

"With the cold weather fast approaching, it is timely to remember that most household fires start in the kitchen as a result of distraction, and leaving items to burn on the stove top,” Mr Grant said.

"Regrettably, hundreds of injuries occur every year from cooking-related fires, and tragically, some have lost their lives.

"I urge families to make the most of tomorrow's open day. Take the advice of NSW Fire & Rescue on board and implement it at home. It could just save your life.”

Fire stations participating include:

Lismore Fire Station

Goonellabah Fire Station

Alstonville Fire Station

Coraki Fire Station

Casino Fire Station

Ballina Fire Station

Bangalow Fire Station

and Kyogle Fire Station.