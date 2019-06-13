Menu
Warmer weather on the way. October 2017
Weather

Winter moves aside for some warmer days

JASMINE BURKE
by
13th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
IT'S ONLY a week or so into winter and boy did it hit hard (hello snow in Tenterfield), but you can put aside your ugg boots for a while, with a string of warm, spring-like days ahead.

Mercury will rise to a warm 26C in Casino today and tomorrow, before cooling a couple of degrees over the weekend.

Temperatures could reach 25C today in Lismore, with some early fog before sunny conditions. Friday will be a mild 23C.

Similar conditions for Byron Bay and Ballina with tops of 24C today and mostly sunny conditions.

Temperatures in the low 20's on Friday into the weekend with a shower or two, increasing on Sunday.

The Bureau Of Meteorology's weather situation said "a high pressure system over the northeast of New South Wales will slowly drift east over the coming days while a cold front approaches from the west”.

"These systems will maintain north to northwesterly winds along most of the coast today, with winds shifting southwesterly during Thursday and Friday with the passage of the front.

"Winds will tend light and variable over the weekend under the influence of a new high pressure system.”

