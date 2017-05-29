You call this winter? We're still in shorts and shirts

FOR those further south in NSW winter has started; people are starting to don their winter woollies and retrieving heaters from storage.

But up here in the Northern Rivers we are still in shorts and T-shirts.

Across the Northern Rivers there is a low of 23 degrees today, compared to a low of 17 for the Hunter and Mid North Coast areas.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to hover in the low 20s in the area for the rest of the week, despite the cold front across the remainder of the state.

Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) spokesperson, David Barlaw said although we will enjoy warmer days, we will come in to some cold mornings and nights with temperatures dropping to around 8-10 degrees in Lismore and surrounds this week.

Lismore weather BoM starting May 29

Further south Saturday night saw snow fall on Victoria's alps after a cold front crossed the state, which saw a dusting of snow at Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Mount Buller, Mount Baw Baw and Mount Stirling, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

BoM forecasted a slight chance of snow for today above 900 metres and more tomorrow and Wednesday above 1100 metres.

Mr Barlaw also said for the current month of June in Northern Rivers, the general outlook predicts a 60% chance of a warmer than average month.

"This month's Northern Rivers maximum temperatures are a little bit more likely to be above the June average of 20.5 degrees," Mr Barlaw said.

There seems to be a few more beach worthy days yet folks.