Winter deluge: 200mm of rain forecast for Northern Rivers

STORMY WEATHER: Heavy rain could cause flash flooding across the Northern Rivers so take extra care on the roads.

BRACE yourself for heavy rain between 200mm to 300mm, plummeting temperatures and possible flash flooding across the Northern Rivers.

At 09.59am today the BOM issued a severe weather warning indicating up to 300mm could fall in the next 24-72 hours as a low pressure system complete with thunderstorms rolls over coastal areas of northern NSW.

The BOM reported a low pressure trough along the NSW north and central coasts is deepening and rain near the coast and adjacent ranges is increasing in frequency and intensity with heavy rain and Thunderstorms.

Forecasters report this may lead to flash flooding developing on the Mid North Coast and far northern parts of the Hunter.

Heavy rain is expected to extend across the Northern Rivers district Friday night and persist Saturday., while rain is expected to ease in the southern parts of the Mid North Coast and far northern parts of the Hunter by Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals in excess of 200 mm are expected across broad areas of these districts over the weekend.

Some catchements may receive higher.

Rainfall observations may be accessed at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/

SES prepared

With dark clouds gathering over the region, the State Emergency Services and the Bureau of Meteorology are advising people to be prepared as they predict showers to increase in frequency and intensity.

SES deputy controller Wayne Pettit, said members have bee readying themselves in case they need to assist the community.

"We are continuing to monitor the emerging weather situation and are carrying out pre-planning activities including identifying region and unit capacity and seeking out of area assistance to support units as required," he said.

"At the moment it just looks like a really wet weekend but these situations can quickly change, so if it does turn for the worse we are ready it."

Meanwhile, a report on the North Coast Storm Chasers Facebook site reported a low pressure trough along the NSW coast will deepen later today (Friday) causing showers to increase in frequency and intensity.

This activity is expected to persist into Saturday.

The State Emergency Service advises people to take extra care: