Winter chills hit Northern Rivers

Temperatures at inland towns of NSW sit below freezing this week.

SLIGHTLY below average temperatures on the Northern Rivers means residents are feeling the cold this week.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Jake Phillips said the current conditions were fairly average for this time of year, with slight variation.

"The maximum temperatures we are seeing are fractionally below average by a degree or two,” Mr Phillips said.

"Cape Byron held the maximum temperature for NSW this morning at 12 degrees, while Evans Head sat on 11.

"It was four degrees at Lismore this morning and five at Casino.”

The north east could see a few showers with a slight to medium chance but the weekend looks to see more clear weather with temperatures sitting in the low 20s for towns along the coast including Byron Bay, Ballina, Evans Head and Tweed Heads.

"There is a chance of a few showers on the coast from tomorrow afternoon, with chances increasing on Wednesday and winds turning southerly will make things a bit cooler,” he said.

Lismore will experience maximum daytime temperatures of 18-19 degrees Celsius until the weekend, with Saturday predicted to be 22 degrees Celsius.

Mr Phillips said the Northern Tablelands saw considerably colder temperatures overnight with a Armidale sitting at -5 degrees Celsius and Glen Innes at -3 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures for these areas are predicted to stay in the low to mid teens for the remainder of the week.