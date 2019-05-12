Winter brings baby tiger sharks, great whites and whales

Anglers and DPI contractors have been coming across a lot of juvenile tiger sharks.

THESE cold fronts are certainly kicking into action now and early winter fishing patterns and winter weather patterns are beginning to align.

The air might be chilling down nicely but the ocean is still a pleasant 23° or there- abouts - helping restore circulation to surf anglers' numb toes first thing in the morning.

The cold fronts have pushed up some big swells from the south but the westerly winds have helped limit their effect close to shore.

When the swell is down there have been tailor, bream, whiting and flathead on the beaches and even the odd school of smaller mulloway.

Mullet are making their northward migration and there's always the chance of a bigger jewie lurking nearby, along with the ever-present sharks.

This year rec fishos and the shark drumline contractors are encountering plenty of juvenile tiger sharks around 2m, although the small great whites should be along any minute, as should the main migration of humpback whales.

There might be relatively small seas inshore but there are still some mighty big bumps out there on the horizon and more are expected this week- end as the next cold front pushes north overnight and whips up another strong low off the South Coast.

Fortunately, the inshore fishing has been hot enough to keep most of the fleet from heading out into the rough stuff out wide, with snapper mixing in with the mackerel, tuna and even the occasional wahoo over the close reefs.

Iluka netter fined

AN ILUKA commercial fisher must pay more than $18,000 in fines and costs for seven offences over two years.

NSW DPI director of fisheries compliance officer Patrick Tully said the penalties related to illegal use of nets in the Clarence River in 2017 and 2018.

"In November 2017, the offender failed to stop his vehicle when requested by Fisheries officers who then pursued him to his residence where they found him to be in possession of an illegal net and a number of fish taken illegally by that net," he said.

"Then, in April 2018, the offender was found using a net by illegal methods.

"On both occasions the nets and illegally taken fish were seized."

The man, a repeat offender, was convicted recently on six fishing-related offences and one of obstructing Fisheries officers. He was also required to pay the department's professional costs.

Anyone with information on suspected illegal fishing should contact their local Fisheries office, call the Fisher Watch hotline on 1800 043 536 or report illegal fishing activities online.

Telwater sold

CANADIAN recreational vehicle manufacturer Bombardier Recreational Products is in an agreement to acquire 80% of Australian company Telwater, best known for Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and Yellowfin boats.

The remaining 20% will be held by company founder and managing director Paul Phelan, who will remain with the company.

"Our local knowledge and expertise will be put to good use by BRP's Marine Group," Phelan said.

Telwater will join the BRP Marine Group as an independent product line, along with Evinrude outboards and the Alumacraft US aluminium boat brand which BRP bought last year.

Parent company Bombardier is widely known for commercial and executive aircraft, railway locomotives and light rail stock.

Telwater makes more than 8000 boats and 5500 trailers annually, employs 270 people and has a network of 180 dealers across Australia.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed next year.