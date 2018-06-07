Menu
Rain falling on a highway. Frances Klein
Weather

WINTER BLUES: Damp and foggy morning on the Northern Rivers

Hamish Broome
by
7th Jun 2018 7:39 AM

FEELING wet and a little miserable?

The Northern Rivers has copped a significant amount of rain in the last 24 hours, especially along parts of the coast - and there is still a little more on its way this morning.

Leading the rainfall statistics is Yamba, with 82mm since 9am yesterday, followed by Evans Head on 62mm.

The Alstonville area has received 46mm, while over in Ballina 57mm has fallen in the last 24 hours to 9am, with steady falls overnight.

Cape Byron has copped 32mm, while there is significantly less rain inland, with 23mm in Lismore and the Leycester Creek catchment areas such as The Channon, Nimbin, and Cawongla all receiving under 20mm.

Today the Northern Rivers is expecting more showers this morning, easing into the afternoon, with a 95 per cent chance of rain.

However, the rain will ease off during the day by tomorrow there is only a 20-30 per cent chance of rain up to 2-5mm.

Right now it's sitting around 13C in Lismore and Casino and 14C on the coast.

Lismore Northern Star

