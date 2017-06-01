Winter begins with a frosty morning

It's time to bring out the winter woolies.

IT'S June 1 and officially winter, and Northern Rivers has greeted the change of season with an appropriately chilly morning.

Overnight temperatures dropped below 5 degrees Celcius, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Lismore recorded it's coldest overnight temperature of 4.3 degrees at 6am, while Casino reached a low of 4.3 degrees earlier at 4am.

The rest of Thursday is set to be partly cloudy with daytime maximum tempertures to reach around 19 degrees.

Winds southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning.

Friday is set to be mostly sunny with 30% chance of a shower along the coast near the Queensland border.

Winds west to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning southerly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then tending southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 7 and 10 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers near the coast, near zero chance elsewhere.

Winds west to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning southerly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 9 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers along the coastal fringe, 40% chance elsewhere.

Winds southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending southerly during the morning then becoming light during the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 11 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.