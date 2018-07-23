Wins to Glee and Ballina

TIGHT CORNER: Glee defends a penalty corner against Star. Pictured, from left, are Glee players Karen Flynn, Madeline Ritchie, goalkeeper Julie McFadden, Stacey McLennan and Emily Savins.

GLEE defeated Northern Star 4-1 and Ballina downed East Lismore 2-1 in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey.

Several players in all teams were absent at the Spendour in the Grass music festival.

Renee Dunstan and Cassie Hughes controlled the midfield for Glee and just before half-time Olivia Osborne was the first to score.

Six minutes into the second half Erin Ianna netted a rebound and Star was back on level terms.

Dunstan scored Glee's second despite goalkeeper Zoe Cotterill making a valiant attempt to save the hard shot.

Nikki Clark had a good game for Star, supported by Cheyne Appleton, Annalyce Bodley and Amanda Harmon.

Maddie Richie converted two penalty corners to complete the scoring and was named player of the match.

Easts led for most of the other game, under lights, before Ballina scored two late goals.

Ballina applied early pressure but Easts were first to find the net when Denni-Lee Gray used an accurate tomahawk shot to score the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Angela Flanagan, Kalani Moss and Issy Smith combined to create opportunities for Easts but Ballina's Al Daniel, Ella Hesket and Jennifer Hollier excelled in defence.

Karen Eakin and Jane Parrish, who was named player of the match, were consistent in defence for Easts and in attack Catherine McKenna fought hard, supported by Hannah Franey and Holly Spears.

With 22 minutes to go, Sam Peiti equalised for Ballina, which then had most of the play for the last 10 minutes.

Cori Hardy found the winner when she pushed the ball past Easts goalkeeper Abbey Harvey, who had made a number of good saves.