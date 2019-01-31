Winning trio highlight quality field for Ballina meet

Jockey Matthew McGillivray on Glitra after it won the Coffs Harbour Cup.

Jockey Matthew McGillivray on Glitra after it won the Coffs Harbour Cup. Trevor Veale

WINNING trio Glitra, Future Event and Portion Control highlight a quality field of nominees for Monday's $22,000 Slipway Hotel Open Handicap (1600m) at Ballina.

Glitra won last year's Coffs Harbour Cup for her Port Macquarie trainer John Sprague before venturing to Brisbane and winning a Saturday metro race at Doomben.

The six-year-old daughter of Stravinsky has won eight of her 39 starts for more than $210,000 in prizemoney and tops the benchmark ratings for the Open with 88 points.

Portion Control, a six-year-old chestnut son of Snitzel who has won five of his 36 starts for $342,260 in prizemoney, is one of two nominees from Maryann Brosnan's Gold Coast stable. The gelding is also joined by Smooth Consul, a six-year-old gelding son of Monaco Consul, in the Open. Smooth Consul has won six times for more than $87,000 in prizemoney.

Smooth Consiul has placed twice at Ballina while Portion Control is yet to start there.

Future Event is also prepared at the Gold Coast and deadheated in last year's Murwillumbah Cup for trainer John Zielke.

A four-year-old gelding, Future Event is a recent Ipswich winner who was third to Nothingforthepress in the recent $50,000 Ballina Summer Cup.

"With horses like Glitra and Portion Control it might be an even better race than the $50,000 Summer Cup,” Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram said.

Nominations from the Northern Rivers Racing Association have been good, too.

Ballina trainers Stephen Lee (Ataraxia, Pleased, Voltaire Lumiere) and Steven Phelps (My Cousin Jackie) could have four runners while fellow NRRA trainers Paul Robbins (Anzio), John Shelton (Cash Spinner), Dwayne Schmidt (Kasharn), Brett Bellamy (Boncosta and Star Fest) and John Everson (Winkler) could also be represented in the feature race.

While the nominations are strong (17) for the Slipway Hotel Open, the club has extended nominations for the Benchmark 66 Handicap over the 1400m.