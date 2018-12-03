Winning structures unveiled in uni's design competition

SCU student Katie Steweart with her artwork at Innovate Situate Southern Cross University Design Prize installation in the Quad in Lismore.

LISMORE Quad's newest addition - a large scale sculpture, is an ode to the town and its people and recognises the trauma suffered by the 2017 floods.

Two interactive shade sculptures titled Woven and Lismore Light Gardens are the winners of the inaugural 2018 INNOVATE::SITUATE Southern Cross University Design Prize.

Woven is the winner of the industry professional category. The clasping hands-like structure made of bamboo is by Lismore artist Katie Stewart and Mercurio Alvarado Mendez in collaboration with Sydney-based international bamboo collective Cave Urban.

Katie Stewart has worked with Cave Urban on several projects including the Ian Potter Wild Play Garden in Sydney's Centennial Park.

Referencing the many 'helping hands' that proved critical in the traumatic aftermath of the 2017 floods in Lismore, Woven's 8m x 4m bamboo structure evokes two intersecting cups, drawing upon the human hand as inspiration.

"Woven is inspired by gesture and the natural structures we, as humans, can create with our bodies. Its form evokes two bodies entwining and draws upon the human hand as inspiration,” said Katie.

"The installation's design looks to create an intimate space that allows for a flow of movement through the structure that slows the visitor down and creates reason to pause in its centre.

"I'd been previously looking at how our bodies can coincide and create shelters and the way we hold ourselves, especially through trauma is kind of of like a structure.

"I wanted to see if I could turn that into something and recreate it.”

Winner of student category Lismore Light Gardens, a permaculture food garden growing in a pallet pavilion, is a collaboration of three Southern Cross University students drawn from the engineering and creative arts disciplines (civil engineering student Bailey Parton and art and design students Beki Davies and Robyn Saurine).

Robyn Saurine, Bailey Parton, and Beki Davis installing the structure at The Quad for Innovate Situate Southern Cross University Design Prize. Marc Stapelberg

"The INNOVATE::SITUATE Design Prize captures the essence of the partnership between Lismore City Council and Southern Cross University to bring the Lismore Quadrangle to life,” said Mr Ben Roche, Vice President (Engagement) at Southern Cross University.

The students said the aim behind the piece was to use second-hand materials and promote sustainability, with the idea to harvest the produce in a few months time for a picnic.