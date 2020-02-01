Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Everest 2019 winner Yes Yes Yes has sustained a suspected injury. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Everest 2019 winner Yes Yes Yes has sustained a suspected injury. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Horses

Winning horse Yes Yes Yes suffers suspected injury

by Matthew Jones
1st Feb 2020 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE autumn carnival for 2019 Everest winner Yes Yes Yes is in doubt following  his withdrawal from a track gallop at Randwick on Friday after the Chris Waller stable found heat in his near fore leg.

Waller said further tests would be done and the results known early next week but it was likely Yes Yes Yes had  sustained an injury.

Betting was suspended in races Yes Yes Yes was likely to compete in for a short period before markets went back up but notified he was in doubt.

He remains an equal $8 favourite for the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes in April at The Championships at Randwick.

Waller said no chances would be taken with such a valuable colt.

FormGuide

More Stories

Show More
chris waller randwick the everest tj smith stakes yes yes yes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Life that knows no bounds

        premium_icon Life that knows no bounds

        News Ballina has a new 12-week fitness experiment, Boundless, hoping to transform the lives of 250 residents.

        ‘We do not need another pool’

        premium_icon ‘We do not need another pool’

        News Over 60 residents protest to oppose a proposal to build an ocean pool at Shelly...

        5 great events happening in our library this month

        premium_icon 5 great events happening in our library this month

        News From tea parties to masterclasses, these are five not-to-be-missed events happening...

        When you want to go camping, but you want luxury

        premium_icon When you want to go camping, but you want luxury

        News KEEN to try glamping and see why it’s becoming a popular getaway option? You won’t...