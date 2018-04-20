Winning gin: Gold medals for popular local spirit

Cape Byron Distillery has taken out two prestigious gold medals at an international competition.

LOCAL Cape Byron Distillery producers Brookie's Gin has taken out two gold medals in the 2018 San Francisco World Spirit Competition.

The competition is renowned in the industry for its integrity and impartiality, and has become one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world.

This years there were more than 2,200 entries, which is the largest number of entries to date in the competition's 18-year-history.

One of the winners, Brookie's Byron Dry Gin was launched in December 2016 and is the coming together of Legendary Master distiller, Jim McEwan, and the Brook Family.

Byron Dry gin is made on the Brook family's farm in the hinterland of Byron Bay and showcases native Australian Ingredients, many of which sourced from the heart of the regenerated rainforest on the farm.

The second winner was Brookie's Byron Slow Gin which was released in the market mid 2017, is the first of its kind and masterfully created using the Davidson Plum, a unique fruit indigenous to the subtropical rainforest of Northern NSW and South East QLD.

Made in the style of the traditional English 'sloe' gin, the Davidson Plums are steeped in Brookie's Byron Dry Gin for several months, allowing time to weave its magic.

Co-founder and distiller Eddie Brook said they are absolutely thrilled with the news.

"To be recognised as one of the best gins amongst a sea of competitors is amazing and this is the first competition we have entered our Slow Gin and blown away at the positive results for our latest product from Cape Byron Distillery," Mr Brook said.

