WINNERS: Young Tweed women recognised in awards

2020 BASE Youth Leadership Awards for International Womens Day: BASE Judges and former Olympians Sheryl Burns and Kim Crane presenting winner of the Sports Leadership Award Jade Reid from Lindisfarne. Photo: Vanessa Brown - @happynessphotography

YOUNG women across the Tweed and Byron Shires have been recognised for International Women's Day.

The BASE Youth Leadership Awards - a brain child of Tweed's citizen of the year Rebecca Hogan - identify, celebrated and acknowledge Years 11 and 12 students from local high schools.

There were 50 finalists for five categories with guest speakers Yasmin Grigaliunas, Sharon Buchanon, Mandy Nolan, Rebecca Hogan and Lily Harrison also at the event.

ogan and Lily Harrison also at the event.

Kingscliff High School's Mia Taylor along with Byron Bay High School's Mia Thom won the Academic and Leadership award.

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School's Jade Reid took home the Sports Leadership award.

Amy Fairleigh from Banora Point High School and Therese Daley from Mount St Patrick's College were recognised with the Creative and Performing arts award.

Jedda Gardiner made St Joseph's College proud when she collected the Youth Spirit award that recognises an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander student making a difference in their community. The BASE Men's Youth Leadership Awards will be held on March 20.

BASE Youth Leadership Group is a non-profit created to provide exposure, recognition, guidance and mentoring for young women and men in Tweed-Byron shires.