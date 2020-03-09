Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards

From capturing a monkey stargazing to a giraffe’s bottom and naughty kookaburra laughing at the Australian bushfires, here are best pictures of one of the most prestigious photographer contests.

From capturing a monkey stargazing to a giraffe’s bottom and naughty kookaburra laughing at the Australian bushfires, here are best pictures of one of the most prestigious photographer contests.

Gorgeous photos of a monkey deep in thought, a hunting eagle with its handler and the bottom on a giraffe have each taken out a spot in the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2020.

The images - captured by Jan Simon, of Czech Republic, Kyaw Bo Bo Han, of Myanmar, and Marcus Westberg, of Sweden - are winners in the contest's National Awards, which aims to support photographers across 63 countries and regions.

Kyaw Bo Bo Han’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a place of Winner in the National Awards. Picture: Kyaw Bo Bo Han/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

One photographer from each nation was honoured for one stand-alone image.

Mr Westberg said he had to spend several days in a hide in Onguma Private Reserve, near Etosha, Namibia, to capture his image of wildlife at a waterhole.

Marcus Westberg’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards – titled Spread'em – which won a spot in the National Awards. Picture: Marcus Westberg/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

"I knew if I was patient enough I would have a good chance of photographing giraffes as they came in to drink, but I never imagined any of them would squeeze in between the hide and the waterhole! This presented me with a different perspective than I had envisioned.

"Patience, and a willingness to sit quietly in nature is often reward in itself - although in this case I was delighted to leave with an image like this."

Will Venter’s entry into the Sony World Photography Awards 2020, which took home a spot as Winner in the National Awards. Picture: Will Venter/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

An winner closer to home was photographer Adam Stevenson's entry and image of a kookaburra surveying the sweeping devastation of the NSW bushfires.

It had also taken out a top prize in the Sony World Photography Awards 2020's National Awards.

Adam Stevenson’s image of a kookaburra was taken on an iPhone X in the aftermath of the NSW bushfires. Picture: Adam Stevenson, Australia/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

The image was taken with an iPhone X near his home at Wallabi Point.

Stevenson called the picture - one of over 345,000 images entered in the contest - 'That's Nothing to Laugh About'.

Abbas Alkhami’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a place as Winner in the National Awards. It is of a horse breeder in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Picture: Abbas Alkhamis, Saudi Arabia/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

He said: "As I watched the sun set through the smoke, a kookaburra appeared and allowed me to walk right up to it. We shared a moment, watching the sun fade behind the apocalyptic scene … he was laughing."

Roberto Corinaldesi’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a place as Winner in the National Awards. It is of swimmers seen from above take on the appearance of human ants. Picture: Roberto Corinaldesi, Italy/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Other winners in the National Awards include Roberto Corinaldesi's picture of swimmers from above, Tien Sang Kok's picture of a hundred horses galloping, Abbas Alkhamis' image of a horse breeder and horse in Abu Dhabi and Lakshitha Karunarathna's stunning picture of an Eurasian Otter in the waters near Bourne in Lincolnshire.

Kim Moon Lai’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a place of second in the National Awards. Picture: Kam Moon Lai/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Those picked will now be given the chance to exhibit their work at the renowned Sony World Photography Awards 2020 exhibition, which takes place at Somerset House, London, from April 17 to May 4.

Tien Sang Kok’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a place of Winner in the National Awards. Picture: Tien Sang Kok, Malaysia/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Another image which stood out from the crowd, which also took home a place as a National Awards winner, included Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee's shot of two rhinos mating in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in India.

"We were on a jeep safari and suddenly we encountered this pair of Indian one-horned rhino mating," he said. "Needless to say, it was a unique and rare opportunity."

Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards – titled Mating Rhinos – which took home a Winner spot in the National Awards. Picture: Abhijeet Kumar Banerjee, India/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Hwanhee Kim claimed second place in the National Award for the Republic of Korea for his image of a boy on a raft in the Solomon Islands.

"Although the weather was a little unfriendly, he seemed happy to meet some new faces," he said.

Hwanhee Kim’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a place of second in the National Awards. Picture: Hwanhee Kim, Korea/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

The overall winner of the Photographer of the Year 2020 title will be announced on April 16.

Jan Simon’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a place of Winner in the National Awards. Picture: Jan Simon, Czech Republic/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Lakshitha Karunarathna’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a spot as Winner in the National Awards. Picture: Lakshitha Karunarathna/2020 Sony World Photography Awards

Kristiina Tammik’s entry into the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, which took home a place of Winner in the National Awards. Picture: Kristiina Tammik, Estonia/2020 Sony World Photography Awards