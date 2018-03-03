WINNERS: Inspiring foodies using macadamias

NORTHERN Rivers macadamia growers were part of the launch of a new major international marketing strategy for Australian macadamias in Byron Bay yesterday.

The finals of the Australian Macadamias Innovation Challenge took place at The Farm, Byron Bay followed by a VIP function with local growers at Harvest Newrybar, where the winners were announced.

The Innovation Challenge is part of the Australian macadamia industry's new international strategy focused on inspiring the food manufacturing industry to develop innovative new food products using Aussie macadamias.

Developing new food products

The challenge has seen competitors from all over Australia (including professional chefs and food technologists) submit an impressive range of unique and innovative concepts for a new packaged food product containing macadamias (across three categories - bakery, snacks & snack mixes and ice cream).

Australian Macadamias' market development manager Lynne Ziehlke says the Innovation Challenge is all about driving new demand for macadamias amid increasing global supply.

"We know that global production is increasing and that consumers want to see more products with macadamias,” she said.

"This challenge was about inspiring food manufacturers across the world to take advantage of these opportunities.”

"This is a world first - the first time a challenge like this has been done by anyone in the world tree nut industry. Australia is leading the charge; our industry is really proactive and innovative in this space. We're driving demand and the innovation agenda to benefit both the Australian and global macadamia industry.

Largest macadamia region

"More than half of Australia's macadamia growers call the Northern Rivers home and last year it was Australia's largest macadamia-producing region. So, it's exciting the Innovation Challenge final took place in this region and we were honoured to have a selection of growers taking time out from their busy harvest preparations to attend.”

The entries were judged by four leading industry representatives - Pam Brook, co-founder of Brookfarm, Australia's leading producer of gourmet macadamia products, Nick Palumbo, founder and co-owner of Gelato Messina, Dr. Barry McGookin, food technologist, PhD in Food Science, General Manager of Innovation FIAL, and William Peterson, owner of Infinity Bakery.

Macadamia Mind Food Bars, created by Adeline Wong and Macadamia and Miso Caramel Cookies, created by Kinga Wojciechowski each won a trip to SIAL Paris 2018, the world's largest food exhibition, for the Professionals and Students categories. Macci Ice Cream, created by pairs Ashna Gobin and Leonardo Bohorquez, won a $5,000 cash prize.

The judges were impressed by the high standard of the finalists' entries and excited by where they could lead. Pam Brook commented:

"As soon as these products touched our tastebuds we loved them. All the winners demonstrated a strong point of difference to traditional products on the market, presenting innovations that reveal a huge opportunity in the local and international market,” said Ms Brook.

Full list of the finalists and their innovations

Professionals

Macadamia Mind Food Bars by Adeline Wong - WINNER

Macadamia Yoghurt Tropo-pops by Jade Gibbons

Twisted Macadamia Coconut Fro-Yo by Cassandra Spies

Students

Macadamia and Miso Caramel Cookies by Kinga Wojciechowski - WINNER

Matcha-damia Cranberry Health Muffins by Pridhuvi Thavaraj

Matchadamia Berry Balls by Evie Crowe

Pairs

Macci Ice Cream by Ashna Gobin and Leonardo Bohorquez - WINNER

Golden Organic Macadamia Bagel by Andrew Dong and Sarah Dawes

Macadamia Myrtle Balls by Sarah Boykett and Natasha Lane

Macadamia Infused Brioche Delight by Han Chung and Hung Hzin Ke

Full list of the prizes:

Three major prizes were on offer, and all ten shortlisted entries received a trip to the judging event, with the opportunity to meet with and pitch their creations to some of Australia's leading food innovators.

Major Prizes:

Individual professional entry

A trip for two to SIAL Paris: 21 to 25 October 2018

Individual student entry

A trip for two to SIAL Paris: 21 to 25 October 2018

Student pair entry