Winners announced in Lismore art prize

TURSA Art Prize winner Christine Cameron, Lismore Chamber Vice President Andrew Gordon, John Gibson from the North Coast National and TURSA DES coordinator Lyndal Allan.

TURSA Art Prize winner Christine Cameron, Lismore Chamber Vice President Andrew Gordon, John Gibson from the North Coast National and TURSA DES coordinator Lyndal Allan.

WINNERS have been announced in the TURSA Art Prize at the North Coast National.

Over the years the prize has grown to be one of the Northern Rivers' most important art competitions, attracting plenty of visitors to Lismore each year and also bringing together a vast array of talented local artists.

With more than 190 entries, the judging panel had a difficult time selecting the winners for the three award categories.

The 2017 TURSA Grand Champion was awarded to Katka Adams for her work, Heritage.

The TURSA $1000 Acquisitive Prize was awarded to Christine Cameron for Magnolia, which featured in the Still Life section.

TURSA founder and managing director, Ron Rathborne, congratulated everyone who contributed to the art prize.

"We are and have always been wholly committed to supporting local initiatives that generate beneficial social and economic outcomes for regional communities and create new employment opportunities,” he said.