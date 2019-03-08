Winner 'thrilled' to score special weekend experience

SO EXCITED: June Henry said she was thrilled to win The Northern Star's Eat the Street Weekend Experience competition, valued at $2000.

SO EXCITED: June Henry said she was thrilled to win The Northern Star's Eat the Street Weekend Experience competition, valued at $2000. Alison Paterson

"THRILLED, this is the first competition I've ever entered."

Lismore bookkeeper June Henry was delighted when she learned she has won the Northern Star's Eat the Street Weekend Experience competition which is valued at $2,000.

Ms Henry said she is looking forward to enjoying the "wonderful prizes" this weekend as Lismore comes alive with Eat the Street on Saturday and a pre-season AFL match on Sunday.

"I'm extremely excited, very excited," Ms Henry said with a smile.

"This is the first competition I've entered in a long, long time."

Ms Henry said she can't wait to see the events with celebrity chef Matt Golinski .

"I'm looking forward to the Mixology class," she said.

"And going to the AFL match will be nice, I'm going to invite a girlfriend from Brisbane to enjoy the weekend with me."

Ms Henry's Weekend Experience prizes include: three night's accommodation for two at Elindale B&B (including breakfast), two tickets to the Progressive Dinner on Friday evening, two tickets to the Food Foraging Tour with Peter Hardwick on Saturday, two tickets to the Mixology Class with Howard Johnson at The Loft, Two tickets to the Master Class with Matt Golinski and two Grandstand Tickets to AFL Pre Season Game at Oakes Oval on Sunday.