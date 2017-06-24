Winner of the NSW signed State of Origin Jersey

CONGRATULATIONS to Dale McDonald on winning the signed State of Origin Jersey as part of the Northern Star competition.

Mr McDonald said he was stoked with his prize as he is a big Blues supporter.

"I was all happy until the game (this week),” Mr McDonald said.

Despite this week's disappointing loss Mr McDonald is still hopeful for a Blues victory for game three.

"I reckon we will get closer now that (Thurston) isn't playing.”

Dale saw the promotion online and thought he would have a go at winning this great piece of league memorabilia.

"I don't usually enter the online competitions but I saw it was for a Blues Jersey and Johns and Hindmarsh had signed it so I thought I would have a crack.”